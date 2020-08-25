Intersection work underway in Patton Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that Patton Township is starting a roadway safety improvement project today. The project requires a road closure and detour.

Bernel Road (Route 3003) will be closed at its intersection with Fox Hill Road (Route 3005) and an official detour will be in place. The detour uses Fox Hill Road (Route 3005), South Fillmore Road, and Buffalo Run Road (Route 550).

The detour will be in effect for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to run through October.

Crews will be working to realign the current geometry of the two roads into a T-intersection. When work is complete, the stop condition will change from Fox Hill Road to Bernel Road.

Work will also include the addition of turn lanes on Bernel Road and Fox Hill Road.