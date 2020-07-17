Interpretive Program scheduled at Parker Dam State Park

PENFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released a schedule of events for their upcoming Interpretive Program at Parker Dam State Park.

The program scheduled for July 30 – August 2, provides environmental education through hands-on activities and guided walks. Attendees must have face coverings in their possession, social distancing will be required and attendance will be limited.

Thursday, July 30

A Stroll Through the Solar System : 10:00 AM – Beach House steps

Come take a journey through the vast expanse of space—scaled down of course. Along the way, we’ll discuss the sun and all the planets of our solar system, their sizes, and their relative distances from one another.

Friday, July 31

History of PA State Parks : 8:30 PM – Campground Amphitheater

What is the history of Pennsylvania’s State Parks? From the first PA State Park, second, and so on … to your favorite parks today. Learn the history of how many of them in the area came to be.

Saturday, August 1

Timber Rattlesnakes : 4:00 PM – outside CCC Museum

Some folks never want to see them. Others see them as symbols of wilderness. Come see versions of Timber rattlesnakes that can’t hurt us and learn why some of the things people believe about them are not true.

Pennsylvania Conservation Hero: Gifford Pinchot : 8:30 PM – Campground Amphitheater

Learn about Gifford Pinchot, Pennsylvania governor and America’s first trained forester. He used his wealth and power to protect natural resources for “the greatest good, for the greatest number, in the long run.”

Sunday, August 2

Tea and Talk : 7:00 PM – Beach House back steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment. The Sunday evening tea and talk has been a summer tradition for over 25 years.

Visit www.dcnr.pa.gov for more information on Parker Dam State Park.