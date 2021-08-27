International Overdose Awareness Day event planned in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona will hold an event in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, Saturday, Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Trans4mation Church.

At the event, keynote speaker, Scott Carbonara, award-winning crisis counselor and author of “Getting It Right When It Matters Most,” will address attendees on his story of loss and hope.

Other activities at the event include:

Information tables on topics related to substance abuse

Live music by Heaven Bound

Drum Circle led by Thomas Chatman

United By Hope Remembrance quilt display

Crafts, games and food

Special displays to honor lives lost

Event hosts ask guests to bring personal care items to donate to the Lost Angels Blessing Bag Program.

More information on the event can be found on International Overdose Awareness Day-Blair County’s Facebook page.

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction or substance abuse, help is available. Free, confidential guidance can be found by calling the SAMHSA national helpline at 1-800-662-4357.