CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County is expected to resume the week of Feb. 28, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The work zone is along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange. No traffic impacts are expected for work on the week of Feb. 28, but the week of March 7 could bring lane closures with roadway flagging.

Work on the temporary crossovers will start later in March and PennDOT plans to issue an update as work gets closer.

Work this season will include 3 miles of reconstruction on eastbound I-80, completion of new ramps and connector road, completion of bridge structure, and reconstruction and improvements on a section of Route 26, according to PennDOT.