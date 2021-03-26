Interchange project in Centre County changes traffic patterns

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An interchange project on Route 26 will change traffic patterns during the week of March 29, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/151 interchange. On March 29, there will be an eastbound, short-term closure in the right-lane with channelizers. On March 30 through Easter weekend, there will be a double-lane shift to the right with channelizers. Traffic will be shifted to the right lane and outside shoulder.

There will also be a short-term closure in the westbound left lane with channelizers March 30 and 31, according to PennDOT. This year, motorists will use a crossover taking one lane of traffic from I-80 westbound to I-80 eastbound