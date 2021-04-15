2 charged with insurance fraud after car hits deer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people from Jefferson County face charges after the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office said they attempted to commit insurance fraud.

Tristan Reed, 21, of Bradford, and Kai-Lyn Farlow, 19, of Brookville, are both charged with felony counts of insurance fraud and attempted theft after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office into a claim filed Jan. 6.

Reed only had liability insurance when he hit the deer near a PennDOT highway yard on Bobby’s Run Road in Emporium on Dec. 31, so when he called Jan. 1 to get collision added and was told he it wouldn’t go into effect until Jan. 6, he waited until Jan. 6 to call in and claim he had just hit the deer.

PennDOT workers told investigators the car, a 2011 Subaru Impreza, was parked at the lot from late December until about a week later, when it was taken out on a flat-bed tow truck. The claim was for $3,554.33.