Input needed on Centre Region Climate Action and Adaption Plan

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Region Council of Governments (CRGOG) drafted a plan that will create a healthier, equitable, resilient and sustainable community, and they’re asking for the public’s input.

The CRCOG collaborated with its six-member municipalities to draft the Centre Region Climate Action and Adaption Plan (CAAP), which can be viewed online, according to a press release. Comments are to be submitted online by Oct. 29.

There will be presentations for each Centre Region municipality by CRCOG Sustainability Planner Pam Adams to go over the climate action and adaption planning process as well as the CAAP to the governing body of each Centre Region municipality. They’re scheduled as follows:

Ferguson Township: Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.



Halfmoon Township: Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.



Harris Township: Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.



State College Borough: Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.



Patton Township: Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.



College Township: Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

The CAAP works to provide a framework for the community to begin reducing its greenhouse emissions and adapting to a changing climate. It will serve as a guide for governmental entities, residents, businesses and community organizations to take an active part in the transition to a low carbon future, prepare for the impacts of climate change and create a healthier and more prosperous community, offices said.

For more information, head to the CRCOG’s website.