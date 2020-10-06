Inpatient, substance detox referrals increase after state lifts COVID-19 restrictions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Recovery from addiction, no matter the substance, is dependent on connection, something the Coronavirus took away for months.

“A lot of those connections were broken because people were stuck at home, they were able to reach out to their typical support groups, so a lot of people fell off the radar,” Aleisha Thimons, Assistant Director of Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships, said.

Now, more than six months later, the state lifted stay at home orders and reversed others regulations, but those who turned to substance abuse faced another problem.

“A lot more inpatient referrals, a lot more detox referrals with individuals who really struggled over the closure and maybe are starting to recognized that they need that help as things as progressed,” Thimons said.

Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships continues to offer phone and Zom meetings for anyone that needs help. Their case management and peer support has helped fill the void while some support groups are unable to meet.

“When you’re on the other side of the fence, you feel like people don’t understand. ‘You couldn’t possibly understand what I’m going through as a person who’s struggling with addiction and seeking recovery.’ But when you have that peer support it’s someone sitting across the table, really showing you, ‘yes I do’,” Thimons said.

BDAP is available 24/7 for services, working to make sure ‘Your Present Situation is not Your Final Destination.’

“If addiction truly was a choice, who would ever choose to be an addict? It’s not something that people wake up one day and decide it’s what they want to do with their life. It’s definitely a brain disorder,” Thimons said.

Call 814-381-0921 to talk to someone at BDAP.