InnoH2O to develop water reuse system for Air Force

(WTAJ) — InnoH2O Solutions, LLC in Somerset County has been selected by the United States Air Force to design a water treatment and reuse system for their forward operating bases.

InnoH20 will take a commercial design and modify it for use by the military.

“This is a great project for the Air Force and we are excited to support their goals of reduced energy and water consumption,” InnoH20 President Mike McCluskey said. “. If our technology can help warfighters remain more focused on military missions, instead of the sourcing and logistics of water and fuel in the field, we have done our job.”

The water system will support a 150-person expeditionary base with a treatment capacity of up to 10,000 gallons a day, according to InnoH20.