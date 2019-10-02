Inmate found dead at SCI Houtzdale

HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — SCI Houtzdale has reported the death of inmate Gerald Bowman on October 1, 2019.

Bowman, 70, was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1. The staff immediately responded to the scene and began CPR. He was taken to the prison’s medical department where CPR continued until an ambulance arrived to take Bowman to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m.

Pennsylvania’s State Police Barracks at Clearfield will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office.

Bowman was serving 10 months and 15 days to 8 years for DUI and has been at Houtzdale SCI since August 13, 2019.