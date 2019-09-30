Inmate found dead at SCI Benner Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials report that an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell over the weekend, only to be pronounced dead at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Yessy Rivera, 32, was found in his cell on Sunday morning, September 29, by corrections officers. They attempted immediate medical assistance until help arrived and took Rivera to Mount Nittany.

State Police will conduct an investigation and a cause of death has not been determined yet.

Rivera was serving a 20-40 year sentence for third-degree murder from Carbon County. He’s been at SCI Benner Township since June 2019.