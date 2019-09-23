Inmate found dead at SCI Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — SCI Somerset is reporting the death of an inmate on Saturday.

According to a release, Correctional officers found inmate Brandon Piper, 30, unresponsive in his cell around 11:35 a.m. Saturday.

Staff provided emergency assistance until medical personnel arrived. Piper was pronounced dead by EMS.

Piper was serving a 9-month to 2-year sentence from Adams County for simple assault, according to the release.

State Police have been notified and will be conducting an investigation.