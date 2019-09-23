Inmate found dead at SCI Somerset

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — SCI Somerset is reporting the death of an inmate on Saturday.

According to a release, Correctional officers found inmate Brandon Piper, 30, unresponsive in his cell around 11:35 a.m. Saturday.

Staff provided emergency assistance until medical personnel arrived. Piper was pronounced dead by EMS.

Piper was serving a 9-month to 2-year sentence from Adams County for simple assault, according to the release.

State Police have been notified and will be conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss