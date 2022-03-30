ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County Prison inmate is facing felony assault charges after police say he fought with correctional officers inside his housing unit.

Stephen Ross, 56, refused to lockdown in his cell on Friday, March 4 at 9:33 a.m. when he kicked his unit door and yelled at officers, according to Ridgway Borough Police. Ross also reportedly picked up a chair and trusted it at officers several times.

Three officers then attempted to restrain Ross by putting him on the ground and placing him in shackles. Throughout the incident, the inmate injured the officers by punching and kicking them.

The first officer was hit in the face and kicked in the legs. The second officer was elbowed in the abdomen and kicked in the shin. The third officer was treated at Penn Highlands in St. Marys for injuries to his nose and left shoulder.

Ross was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment for each officer involved. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 6, 2022.