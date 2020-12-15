Inmate charged after assaulting a nurse

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at the Blair County Prison has been charged after reportedly assaulting a nurse.

The incident occurred on December 8 when corrections officers found 31-year-old Cameron Mease unresponsive in his cell.

The nurse was called to Meases cell for a medical evaluation. While undergoing the examination, Mease demanded to go to the hospital. The nurse then found all his vitals to be normal and informed Mease that he was not going to be sent to the hospital.

It was at this point where Mease allegedly became violent and lunged at the nurse pulling her hair. Officers stepped in and removed the nurse from the cell.

Mease was reportedly arrested a few days prior after an Altoona police investigation into the theft of 18 guns he then allegedly traded for drugs and cash.

Mease is now facing additional charges of aggravated assault.