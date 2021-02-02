Inmate accused of having suboxone mailed to him in prison

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man now faces charges after state police say he had Suboxone mailed to him at the Bedford County Jail.

A red envelope addressed to 33-year-old Edward Rockwell III was allegedly lined on the inside with pieces of Suboxone strips hidden in the envelope’s adhesive, according to charger filed by state police.

Rockwell is serving a one- to two-year sentence imposed in November after his probation was revoked, according to online court records.

Rockwell was arraigned Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor drug and contraband charges and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 10. His bail is 10 percent of $50,000.