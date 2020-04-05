Initiatives for faster COVID-19 tests

Conemaugh Health System is in the process of launching two initiatives to help folks in the community get their coronavirus tests faster and more safely.

On Thursday, their Richland location in East Hills began drive-thru testing for patients referred by their healthcare providers. Next week, analysis testing begins at their Johnstown location so that patients can get their results from 1 to a few days instead of waiting 7 to 10. Marketing Director, Emily Korns says their main goal is to keep the community protected and to get quick results.

The drive-thru testing is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. To 1 p.m.

“The real benefit to the drive-thru testing is that you’re not exposing other people potentially to the COVID virus, so you’re in your own car. Our healthcare providers that are actually collecting the samples are very well protected with PPE so its really safe, really efficient, really fast and keeps everybody protected,” says Korns.

She says if you have coronavirus symptoms, you need to contact your healthcare provider before getting tested. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and fever.