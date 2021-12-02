‘Infuzed IV Bar’ opens in DuBois, offering 15 different drip treatments

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new business in Clearfield County is offering a different kind of therapy and recovery, through injections and IVs.

The Infuzed IV Bar in DuBois just opened its doors to the public on Wednesday. The physician-supervised iv therapy bar offers over 15 different vitamin iv drips and vitamin injections to help reverse the daily stresses of life while re-hydrating and replenishing your body with depleted vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

According to owner Toni Sweeney, she said the IV is perfect for if you’re feeling run down, dehydrated, recovering from a night of drinking, suffering from a migraine, dealing with an autoimmune disorder, struggling with weight loss, or just want to be proactive with your health. She said their vitamin IV therapy and vitamin injections can help get you back on track fast.

“Fit your wants and needs with what the drips offer. And there are 15 different drips, so depending on what you want, we have anything from sore muscles from athletic recovery to beauty drips,” Sweeney said.

Located at 339 Midway Drive in DuBois, the service takes about 30-40 minutes, the Infuzed IV bar accepts walk in’s or by appointment for any of their services.

The Infuzed IV Bar is run by a team of all licensed nurse practitioners or registered nurses.