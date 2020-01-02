Indoor baseball facility reopens in DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The former Baseball Bank in DuBois reopened Thursday with a new name and new management.

The facility is now called On Deck.

“It is an indoor baseball/softball facility that hosts six cages with batting, pitching, off the tee, for local kids to come play during the winter and during the summer,” general manager Amanda Roseman said.

A local family first opened the Baseball Bank in 2015.

They ran the facility up until last May, when they decided to close.

Since baseball is a big deal in DuBois– the city stepped in to buy the facility.

The City of DuBois will operate On Deck in partnership with Magnus Marketing.

“The city redid Showers Field, Heindl Field, Stern Field and even helped upgrade the Little League fields,” Roseman said. It’s just always been a huge sport around here, so this just adds another element to our baseball and softball-loving area.”

The facility open to all ages, abilities and experience levels.

Roseman said they also plan to add a golf driving net and other activities in the future.

There are no set hours yet– instead they will be determined based on demand.

You can find out their current hours and announcements by clicking here.