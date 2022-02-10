Charges filed after disruption of Bellwood-Antis School Board meeting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Five people have citations and two others face charges after allegedly disrupting a Bellwood-Antis School Board meeting that took place Feb. 1.

According to court documents, 59-year-old Tracie Alley, 36-year-old Becki Yon, 45-year-old Michael Dougherty, 50-year-old Jennifer Parkes and 28-year-old Rochelle Simpson have been cited for disorderly conduct. While 31-year-old Justin Alley and 37-year-old Troy Alley face misdemeanor charges of disrupting meetings and disorderly conduct. Troy is also being charged with criminal mischief for damaging a door.

Bellwood Police said they were called to Myers Elementary a little after 7 p.m. on Feb. 1. After arriving at the scene police saw a group of people yelling at a security guard. When people started to leave, police reported the group did as well.

After speaking to the security guard, police discovered that a man was asked to leave the meeting. The security guard got the man out of the room, but then Troy allegedly stormed into the room along with the man. The pair was then removed by the security guard.

The next day, police reported they watched a Facebook live video that was taken by Simpson during the time of the meeting. In the video, police said they saw the group of seven being disruptive when a speaker was talking, and they were asked to leave.

After they left the room, police noted both Troy and Justin stormed back in and started yelling.

After both were told to leave by the guard, Troy pushed a door open so hard that a metal bracket broke off, according to the affidavit.

Both Alley’s have a preliminary hearing set for March 24.