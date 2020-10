ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An individual who attended mass at the Holy Rosary Parish on October 25 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Altoona-Johnstown Diocese says the church is being cleaned and that all clergy and parishioners are to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing.

Bishop Mark Bartchak has waived the obligation for churchgoers to attend Sunday mass due to the pandemic.