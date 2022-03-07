CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Ebensburg have charged a 38-year-old man after investigators said they found videos of naked girls he allegedly recorded on his phone.

Mugshot of 38-year-old Daniel Belleau. (via Cambria County Prison)

A woman came forward to police on Feb. 1 and told them she found an old cellphone that belonged to Daniel Paul Belleau at her home in Patton Borough, according to the criminal complaint. Belleau had previously told the woman there were photographs of a former pet stored on it. However, when she found the phone and opened the SD card, she saw several recordings of two naked children.

On Feb. 6, state police received a search warrant to access the SD card. On it, they reported there were videos of the girls that had been taken in the bathroom as well as through a partially closed bedroom door.

In an interview with police on Feb. 9, Belleau admitted to recording the girls.

Belleau was arraigned on six counts each of child pornography, unlawful contact with minors, design/cop obscene material depicting minors and intercepting communications. He was jailed March 3 but has since been released after posting 10 percent of his $80,000 cash bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.