Indiana County man facing charges for being high, yelling obscenities at public pool kids event

WHITE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Indiana County man is facing charges after an incident at Mack Park Pool in Indiana County.

According to police, Gary Andrew Smith, 38, of Creekside, was under the influence of marijuana at Mack Park Pool when he began yelling obscenities during children’s activities at the public pool.

Smith then shoved a 23-year-old male as he was being removed from the area for his “erratic” behavior, according to a police report.

Smith is being charged with Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct, Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment.