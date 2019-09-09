Indiana County man dies in car accident

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Coroner Jerry Overman has reported a death in a vehicle crash this past weekend on September 7, 2019, at the intersection of Ofman and Shellbark Road, West Wheatfield Township

Daniel Rodkey, 26, was reportedly not wearing his seat belt in the passenger seat when he was thrown through the windshield of the Tesla Model 3 he was in.

The driver failed to stop at an intersection and continued to lose control, hitting rocks and trees. The Tesla came to rest on top of Rodkey.

Cause of death is still pending, but the corner reports that alcohol may have played a factor. The driver was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. The severity of the injuries was not known.