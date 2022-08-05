STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police have brought charges against an Indiana County man two years after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a party in State College.

State College police said that DNA from Aaron Burkhart, 21, matched what was found in a sexual assault examination that the woman took at the hospital.

Police spoke to the woman at the hospital after the alleged sexual assault on Dec. 6, 2020. She told police that her and a friend were at a party at an apartment on West Highland Alley. She also said that they both had about eight or nine shots in about an hour and a half before they went to sleep alone.

The woman told police that when she was sleeping, Burkhart came into the room and asked her if she had a boyfriend. He then proceeded to kiss her, pull her off the bed and onto the floor where he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

A witness told police that he was with Burkhart but left him alone in the living room to go check on a friend. When they came back, they couldn’t find him and when they went to the room the victim was sleeping in, the door was locked, the criminal complaint reads.

The witness told police that they were pounding on the door for a couple of minutes and then Burkhart opened it. They said that Burkhart didn’t have his pants in and the woman was on the floor without her pants.

Burkhart faces charges of aggravated indecent assault without consent.

Burkhart is out on unsecured bail of $30,000 and has a preliminary hearing for Aug. 17.