Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), seen here in 2018, was killed in an automobile accident on Wednesday. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-In.), died in a car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, on Wednesday.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19, south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.

Congresswoman Walorski, along with Zachary Potts of the St. Joseph County Republican Party and Walorski’s communications director Emma Thomson, all died in the crash.

The northbound vehicle driver was also pronounced dead.

Thomson is a Cambria County native who previously worked for Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13).

“Alice and I are absolutely heartbroken and devasted by the news of the passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, along with her staff members Emma Thomson and Zachary Potts. For two years, I had the privilege and honor to work with Emma Thomson. Emma’s intelligence, creativity, drive, determination, and humor were second-to-none,” Congressman John Joyce said. “Emma’s work ethic was unparalleled. In addition to leading my first re-election campaign, Emma was the voice of our team – connecting with, and reassuring, our constituents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Nobody did more to make sure that the lights stayed on and our office stayed in communication with our constituents during those challenging and difficult times than Emma.”

“A proud alumna of Bishop McCort High School, Emma loved her hometown of Johnstown and the communities where she grew up in Cambria County, Pennsylvania. Simply put, there was no greater champion for Johnstown and Cambria County in Washington, DC than Emma Thomson. Our heartfelt and most sincere condolences go out to Emma’s parents, Linda and David, her sister, Molly, and all who knew and loved her,” Joyce said.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) shared a statement in response to Walorski’s passing, saying his “heart is broken” for her family and friends.

“Jackie was a true public servant — selfless, humble, and compassionate,” he wrote. “She was a devout Christian, a passionate advocate for life, and a leader among Hoosier representatives. Everything Jackie did was to serve others. Before Congress, she served in the Indiana Statehouse and she and her husband served as missionaries in Romania where they provided impoverished children food and medical care. From my first day in Congress, Jackie showed me kindness and grace. She had a heart of gold, and I will miss her dearly. Please join Amanda and I in praying for Jackie’s loved ones and the friends and family of her two staff members who also lost their lives in this tragic accident.”

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg added that Walorski, despite being from a “very different” political background than he, was “always prepared to work together where there was common ground, always decent and straightforward, and she cared deeply about her work and her constituents.”

Rod Roberson, mayor of Elkhart, and U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), also said they were devastated by Walorski’s tragic death, adding that they would be keeping her in their prayers.

Walorski, 58, was born in South Bend, Indiana. She took office as the U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district in 2013.