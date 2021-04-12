Clearfield County man accused of shooting at passing vehicle

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Osceola Mills man was arrested after police said he fired a gun at a passing vehicle in Indiana County Saturday afternoon.

Elijah Nicklas Helmick, 23, has been charged with aggravated assault, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle or onto a roadway and possessing instruments of crime. He was taken into custody without incident.

State troopers said they received a report of a shooting along Route 22 in West Wheatfield Township. The victim said someone in a white Volkswagen shot at the vehicle she was traveling in. Several minutes later, Helmick contacted police and said he had shot at a vehicle and provided his location, according to state police.

A single shell casing was observed inside the back seat of the Volkswagen and the firearm was located inside the vehicle.

No injuries were reported from the shooting. There were five people in the other vehicle at the time, including an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old. Upon further investigation, state police learned that the two vehicles had an encounter a short time earlier as they were traveling on Route 22. The encounter reportedly included a traffic violation and a bottle/bottles being thrown from one vehicle at another.

The incident remains under investigation. Helmick is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 21.