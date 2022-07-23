JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Northern Appalachian Film Collective (NAFCo) is continuing its independent film summer series with its second event in Brockway.

Admission is free for the next Rock’n’Reel festival on Saturday, July 30 at Fernwood Farmstead. Gates open at 4 p.m. with live music starting at 5 p.m. until dark. Independent movies will show at an outdoor screen until 11 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase with all sales going to NAFCo. There will be free games for kids and farm tours.

NAFCo’s first summer event had more than 70 people on July 9. Its next events will come Aug. 20 and Sept. 10. All four festivals are at Fernwood Farmstead.

The independent films are shown in competition form. The winner of the series will be announced at the Sept. 10 event.