ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – With Independence Day on the way, now’s a good time to plan your July 4 lineup. Here are some events happening throughout Central Pa. over the Fourth of July weekend.
Cameron County:
- Weekend in the Wild July 1 – July 3
Jefferson County:
- Punxsutawney Festival in the the Park July 2 – July 9
- Brockways Old Fashioned 4th of July June 30 – July 4
Clearfield County:
- Curwensville 4th of July Celebration July 1 – July 3
- 100th Annual Fireman’s Parade
Centre County:
Cambria County:
- Rock Run 4th of July Extended Weekend June 29 – July 4
- “Independence Day Weekend” at Crooked Run Campground July 2
Blair County:
- Lakemont Park Celebration
- Summer Thunder – Delgrosso’s 75th Anniversary
- Freedom Ride
- Angie Gioiosa Memorial 4th of July Race
- Fort Roberdeau’s Star-Spangled 4th
- Altoona Curve vs. Harrisburg Senators (Postgame Fireworks) Tickets Here! July 3
Huntingdon County:
- 4th Annual Freedom Celebration (ReKlaimed Vines Winery Tasting Room) July 3
- 37th Annual Downtown Celebration July 3
Somerset County:
- Somerset Fireworks July 1
- Meyersdale Fireworks July 3
Bedford County:
- Independence Day Celebration (Downtown Bedford)
- Omni Bedford Spring Resort (Independence Weekend) July 1
Happening regionally
- Food Truck Festival & Fireworks at Riverfront Park (Harrisburg)
- Marienville 4th of July Celebration (Marienville)
All event times and dates are subject to change. Check event pages for the most up to date information.