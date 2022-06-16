ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – With Independence Day on the way, now’s a good time to plan your July 4 lineup. Here are some events happening throughout Central Pa. over the Fourth of July weekend.

Cameron County:

Weekend in the Wild July 1 – July 3

Jefferson County:

Clearfield County:

Centre County:

Cambria County:

Rock Run 4th of July Extended Weekend June 29 – July 4

“Independence Day Weekend” at Crooked Run Campground July 2

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Blair County:

Huntingdon County:

4th Annual Freedom Celebration (ReKlaimed Vines Winery Tasting Room) July 3

37th Annual Downtown Celebration July 3

Somerset County:

Somerset Fireworks July 1

Meyersdale Fireworks July 3

Bedford County:

Happening regionally

All event times and dates are subject to change. Check event pages for the most up to date information.