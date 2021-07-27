Indecent assault reported on Penn State’s University Park campus

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An indecent assault was reported at Penn State’s University Park campus, according to a timely warning released by the university.

Penn State University Police received a third-party report of the assault that reportedly happened July 21 at approximately 4 p.m. It happened in a residence hall room in the East Halls complex, which is located on the northeastern portion of campus. The specific residence hall has not been identified.

According to the timely warning, the victim said a known person inappropriately touched them.

“It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the University community,” the timely warning said. “It is the duty of the administration to warn of possible ‘dangerous conditions’ on or near the campus, and at affiliate organizations off campus; an “affirmative duty” exists to warn persons associated with the University of possible peril at the hands of some third party or parties.”

Additional information about the assault has been provided by Penn State at this time. Another sexual assault was reported in the East Halls complex in February.

Timely warnings are notifications sent out to the Penn State community through the PSU Alert system, text and email. These warnings are required through the Clery Act, which was signed in 1990 to create transparency surrounding campus crime policy and statistics.