Increased road erosion arises from recent storms

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Recent strings of storms have increased erosion to roads and parking lots throughout parts of Windber.

Windber Deputy Fire Chief, Anson Bloom, says most of the damage is environmental.

“Structurally everything’s intact. I know there’s some residents that have property damage as far as personal items and things that were in their basement that have been damaged.”

Bloom says there’s not too much damage to major roads, but it’s still scattered throughout the city.

“Most of it is in API, that stream back there, Jackson Avenue, Baumgardner Heights, 17th Street and Railroad Street.”

He says while this erosion to the roads is relatively new, if left untreated, it will become a progressive problem.

“It’s a progressive problem, obviously no system is designed for that volume of water but every time there’s a significant storm, it impacts it a little further.”

Engineering groups have assessed the damage and Bloom says the next step is trying to prevent the problem in the future.

“We’re going to meet and talk about some things we can do as far as the EMA side and the borough council. Increasing the flow rate of the storm drains, widening the accesses, cleaning out ditches. We’ll prioritize it and go one step at a time.”