Increase in patients causing blood supply shortage

(WTAJ) — Across the country, the American Red Cross is experiencing a blood supply shortage and they urgently need your help.

It comes down to an increase in patients. Those who were putting off procedures during the pandemic are now scheduling and at the same time hospitals are seeing more trauma patients.

The American Red Cross said as soon as blood is on the shelf its out the door.

“The need is up because people delayed care during COVID, so some people progressed further, now things are opening up they are going to baseball games, football games, going on vacation, and the last thing on their mind is to donate blood,” American Red Cross District Manager of Donor Recruitment Autumn Moore said.

Conemaugh Memorial Hospital physician, Shawna Morrissey said trauma systems across the country are seeing a 10% increase in the amount of blood usage.

“The time that I’ve been around, this is the biggest shortage that we’ve seen,” Dr. Morrissey said.

All blood types are needed, especially type O and platelets.

She said even with low supplies, the hospital is making due for the time being.

“We have not had to halt any surgeries, we’ve been able to take care of patients the way that we normally do knowing that there is a possibility there’s going to be a worse shortage in the future,” Dr. Morrissey said.

But that’s where you come in, and can help make sure that doesn’t happen.

“You could be saving someone’s life, you’re being someone’s hero, you’re giving them what they need at the most important time or period in their lives,” Dr. Morrissey said.

An emergency blood drive is being held Thursday at the Conemaugh Memorial Hospital, but it is already at full capacity.

To find out where more blood drives are being held in the future visit the American Red Cross website.

By entering your zip code, it will show you the closest blood drive happening near you.