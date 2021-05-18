Inaugural Millheim festival could bring 1,200 attendees

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With a possibility of 1,200 attendees, leaders are calling it “The biggest single event Millheim has ever seen.”

Plans are well underway for the first-ever Millheim Walkfest of the Arts and Music. The three-day festival will run July 9 through 11 in place of the previously canceled arts event.

Millheim Walkfest Dates and Hours:

• July 9, 2-8 p.m.

• July 10, 10-8 p.m.

• July 11, 10-4 p.m.

Community members can check out about 40 artist booths and 10 vintage sellers at “Antiques Alley”. You can also get a bite to eat from various food vendors, and hear live music at one of about six stages. All will be spread throughout the town and within walking distance.

Shuttles will be available to ride to and from parking lots for a small fee.