Inaugural Juneteenth Celebrations held in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time in in Central Pennsylvania, the State College NAACP commemorated Juneteenth with a mix of events online and offline.

“For the first time in the municipality of State College, [we] proclaim June 19th, as Junteenth Freedom Day,” declared State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli.

A day of music, passion and celebration described the mood of the first ever Juneteenth event in State College.

“It’s a mix of allowing people to have a voice, as well as having some music and some traditional things that Juneteenth has stood for for the African-American community,” said Lorraine Jones, President of the NAACP Chapter in State College.

It’s been 155 years since the abolishment of slavery, and June 19th marks its official end.

One speaker at the event says having this celebration is significant in State College.

“It means a trans formative time, it means bringing that which has been primarily invisible and hidden, and that is the lessons and culture of African-Americans to the fore,” added Charles Dumas, Professor at the School of Theater at Penn State (:10)

Many who participated in the first ever Juneteenth celebration, through poetry or speech, echoed the same concerns: They want justice and change.

“I know from past struggles, what winds up happening is that people get tired, and they got other things on the agenda, don’t quit, keep it going, if our ancestors would have quit, we never would have been where we are,” Dumas continued.

“We’re going to continue to fight and continue to make progress,” Lorraine exclaimed.

NAACP President Lorraine Jones says she hopes Juneteenth will become an annual event every year in state college.

Right now, the African American community is hurting. We need something positive happening to reflect on and give us hope. Juneteeth is a very timely reminder of our heritage and great strength; like our ancestors, we must trust the struggle and know joy comes in the morning. State College NAACP President Lorraine Jones



Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy in 1865. Last year, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law Act 9 which designated June 19 as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day” in Pennsylvania.

To learn more about the planned events, visit the event page on Facebook.