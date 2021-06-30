In-person visitations to resume at two area state prisons

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In-person visitation is set to resume at SCI Smithfield and SCI Somerset.

Visitors are reminded that visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. To comply with reduced visiting room capacity limits, visitors who arrive at a facility without an appointment will be turned away.

Available visitation timeslots are determined by each facility, based on an inmate’s housing location within the prison. Each visit will be least one hour in duration. No-cost video visits remain an option for people to connect with incarcerated loved ones.

Visitations are set to resume on July 8. Information on scheduling an in-person or video visit and the reopening of DOC facilities is available at cor.pa.gov.