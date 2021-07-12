In-person visitation returns to SCI Huntingdon, Rockview

(WTAJ) — In-person visitation will return to SCI Huntingdon and SCI Rockview after the COVID Pandemic left prisons without visitations for well over a year.
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced Monday that three additional facilities have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.
The latest facilities to confirm dates to welcome back visitors are SCI Mahanoy, SCI Rockview, and SCI Huntingdon.
|Facility
|Start Date
|SCI Mahanoy
|July 19, 2021
|SCI Huntingdon
|July 22, 2021
|SCI Rockview
|August 2, 2021
Visitors are reminded:
- Visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. To comply with reduced visiting room capacity limits, visitors who arrive at a facility without an appointment will be turned away.
- Available visitation timeslots are determined by each facility, based on an inmate’s housing location within the prison.
- Each visit will be least one hour in duration.
- No-cost video visits remain an option for people to connect with incarcerated loved ones.
Information on scheduling an in-person or video visit and the reopening of DOC facilities is available at cor.pa.gov. Visitors may begin scheduling in-person visits via the inmate visitation system seven days before the start date. Dates are subject to change.
Established visiting rules remain in effect. Visitors are also required to complete a COVID questionnaire and temperature screening. All inmates and visitors ages 2 and older are issued a disposable facemask, which must be worn for the duration of the visit. Visiting rooms have been configured in a way that allows for social distancing between each visiting group. Visits can be canceled by the facility if the rules are not followed.
On-site visits to DOC facilities were suspended on March 13, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Decisions regarding the reinstatement of in-person visitation at each location are based on inmate vaccination rates, percentage of COVID-19 cases among the inmate population, and results from the DOC’s wastewater testing program that monitors for elevated levels of the COVID-19 virus.
