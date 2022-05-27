HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) announced in-person services for Unemployment Compensation (UC) claims throughout the commonwealth, including a location in Somerset, are open.

L&I is using the $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to place UC staff in PA CareerLink centers to help promote equitable access to UC programs. The Somerset PA CareerLink is located at 6022, Glades Pike, Studio 100, Somerset, Pa, 15501 and is by appointment only.

UC staff will use iPads to help claimants and to eliminate the backlog of pending appeals in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which expired in Sept. 2021. In-person services will continue through 2022.

“The crisis of the last two years has taught L&I some valuable lessons, and we’ve taken the time to look at the Unemployment Compensation system, identify areas that needed attention, and make improvements that benefit Pennsylvanians. With this rollout of in-person appointments and assistance at CareerLink offices, L&I now has a greater reach into communities of underserved populations,” Jennifer Berrier, Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary said. “With more staff more accessible to serve our customers, we will continue to fulfill our mission of serving Pennsylvanians facing economic hardship.”

Currently, UC staff are available at 16 locations across the state. Additional locations will open over the coming weeks and months. Additional information is available online.