In-person craft workshops coming to Bedford Co. in June

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Throughout the month of June, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) in Bedford, will hold multiple workshops to complement the museums’ Trees: An Appreciation of Nature exhibit.

Saturday’s from May 29 to June 19, local artist Heather Davis, will guide attendants through the “Summer of Plein Air.” From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., guests can gain confidence in the process of making art in open air.

Wednesday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m., David Wiles and Lee Rummel will teach attendants how to build their own birdhouse. In light of Father’s Day, fathers and children will watch a video on birds and learn how to assemble and paint a wooden birdhouse together.

Saturday, June 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Linda Callaway will host a children’s workshop instructing “Complimentary Colored Trees.” Children will learn how to capture a tree’s personality through multiple mediums.

For more information on events and registration details visit the the SAMA Art website.