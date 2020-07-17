In case you missed it: July 13-17

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On this week’s in case you missed it, WTAJ will go over top stories coming out of Blair and Centre counties.

Blair County:

On Wednesday, Governor Wolf restricted bar and restaurant occupancy down to 25 percent, meaning a 25 person limit inside and 250 people outside.

Alcohol is now only allowed to be served with a meal and bar service is banned temporarily.

The new order was made to help get cases back down.

On Thursday, two suspects from a double homicide that occurred in an Altoona house were Arrested in Philadelphia.

Police say that Isiah Payne and Onya Lewis each played a role in the murders of a male and female back in May after an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

According to police, the house was used in the sale of crack cocaine

On Friday, a teenager selling lemonade sold a total of 2,386 dollars and 42 cents.

The lemonade stand, done annually, is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

The proceeds will be handed to the Cancer Society in State College next week.

Centre County:

This week WTAJ found out that the largest Veterans retreat in the country could be coming to Centre County.

According to Ryan Bowman, founder of the non-profit PA Outdoor Veterans, Inc. said a piece of land in Moshannon totaling 57 hundred acres could be used to carry out the mission.

Also this week the Bald Eagle Area School District announced it is selling masks for eight dollars, with hald of the money going to five local fire companies and three EMS providers.

So far the school district has sold around 2,400 masks and are expected to give each fire and EMS crew 750 dollars.

Finally this week a main topic of discussion at the State College Borough Council Meeting was the Pennsylvania Festival of Arts.

Despite the festival being virtual this year, the council felt that an ordinance allowing police to fine people who are not social distancing or wearing masks was necessary for students who are still determined to go out and party during the event.

