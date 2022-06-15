SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that 6.5 miles of road improvements are set to begin.

Starting Tuesday, June 21, PennDOT will begin to make roadway improvements along 6.5 miles of Route 4009 (Husband Road) from Edgewood Avenue to Byers Road, in Somerset Borough and Lincoln and Somerset townships.

Drainage updates will begin on Tuesday and traffic will be reduced to one lane. The one-lane traffic will be controlled under daylight flagging operations. Drivers are advised to be cautious in the work zone and watch for construction personnel and vehicles. Minor delays are possible.

Resurfacing work is also part of this project and requires full-depth reclamation of 2.6 miles of Route 4009 (Husband Road). This work is expected to begin on July 11, at which time, traffic will follow two detours.

The first detour is 6.5 miles and will take motorists onto Route 4015 (Church Road), to Route 985, and Route 4001. The second detour is 8.3 miles and will follow Route 4009 (Husband Road), to Route 601, to Route 985, and onto Route 4015 (Church Road). Traffic will only be detoured from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. Detours will be in place for approximately 10-15 days.

Additional work on this $2.2 million project includes signage and guide rail upgrades and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2022. Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, has been assigned to the project.