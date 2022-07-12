CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Area Transportation Authority (ATA) held a groundbreaking event for a new facility that will upgrade public transportation and services.

On Tuesday, July 12 surrounded by county officials and members of several companies across the state, the ATA celebrated a new facility that will generate over 25 million dollars for the DuBois community and serve six counties. The counties include Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties.

The old facility was used for 35 years and board members hope that this 21st-century building can last for at least a century.

“The facility that this, new facility is replacing was inadequate and it just didn’t provide the safe maintenance and space for our transportation assets here. So we had planned to do it a number of years ago but it never worked out that we had a good location. So we will have a facility that will last at least a century I would say. It will be a great asset to DuBois and the area,” Chairman Ken Wingo said.

“To have all of these people in this place today, I think represents really a reinvestment in rural Pennsylvania, and it’s nice to see federal dollars coming into the north-central region to improve the lives of the residents here,” Chief Operating Officer Dessa Chittester said.

With the new facility, they are going to be able to do a lot more indoors, newer safety precautions, and make sure assets stay in good condition for a longer period of time. This includes a safer working environment for employees as well as more storage for buses and snow removal equipment.