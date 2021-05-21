Impromptu Clearfield County festival underway this weekend

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After the pandemic stalled many large outdoor events, the Clearfield County Fairgrounds hopes to bring back some kind of normalcy this weekend.

“I think it’s going to be good. Everyone’s eager to get back out and enjoy one another, seeing their friends, and the shows. So I think from here on out we’re going to have a good summer,” said Marco Amato, the owner of Marcos Pizza Concessions.

The party starts Thursday, with the fair food court opening, featuring 31 vendors.

After a long year and a half, everyone seems to be thrilled.

“We’re looking forward to it, actually. We’ve been waiting for a long time for this. And with our shots we’re confident now and not weary about going out and seeing people,” said Nancy Zupich, who will be attending the festival.

Visit Clearfield County’s second-annual “Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers” event takes the stage on Saturday, featuring 22 carvers from across the country. And Josiah Jones, the executive director of Visit Clearfield County says the people are excited.

“There is a buzz. It’s very electric around here right now in Clearfield,” Jones said. “A lot of people from out of the area plan on being here. We see that visitors are planning on staying here for at least 2 or 3 nights.”

The food court, opening Thursday at 11 am, and “Chainsaw Carvers” event are both free to the public. Those wishing to participate in the wine festival Saturday should bring $30 for admission.