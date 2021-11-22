‘I’m not kidding’: Arrest made in attempted robbery of Dollar General in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was placed under arrest after police arrived at a Dollar General in Saxton to find him behind the counter where he was trying to open the safe.

Carl Kylor, 29, of Todd, Pa., was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, possession of a controlled substance and other related charges for the incident that happened on Nov. 13.

After speaking with two workers, and reviewing security videos, Saxton Borough police reported that Kylor had gone into the Dollar General and walked around the store, seemingly checking to see if anyone was there, before going to the front counter. There, he attempted to buy a money card and when the cashier opened the register, he demanded the money from the drawer, telling the cashier “I’m not kidding.”

According to the complaint, the employee shut the register and went into the office with the manager and called the police.

From there, Kylor was seen on camera angrily pushing open the front doors and leaving the store only to come back in and walk behind the counter. After failing to open the register, police say he then tried to get into the safe. Police arrived at the scene and were able to take him into custody in the store.

Kylor reportedly had meth, heroin and paraphernalia on him when searched.

Kylor was arrested and placed in Bedford County Prison, unable to post $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.