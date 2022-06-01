SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is back behind bars again after he allegedly broke into someone’s garage while high on “a bad batch of meth” and caused damages, according to state police.

On June 1, police were told an unknown man was inside someone’s garage at the 100 block of Pelesky Road in Jenner Township yelling “I’m gonna kill you” repeatedly, according to court documents. The caller said there was also loud banging going on.

When troopers arrived, they found 39-year-old Michael Brendle sitting on the victim’s front porch wearing only blue jeans. Troopers noted they knew him from several past incidents.

More on Michael Brendle:

Brendle allegedly told troopers he “had taken a bad batch of methamphetamine and was having problems,” according to the affidavit.

Troopers noted there was a broken cabinet inside the garage, and many tools and items were scattered throughout the garage.

Brendle faces burglary, loitering, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness and similar misconduct charges. He is lodged in Somerset County Prison after failing to post his $25,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing will take place June 15.

Brendle has a criminal history of breaking into homes, according to court records. In July and August of 2021, he reportedly broke into a woman’s home several times. He also allegedly broke into a woman’s home again in April while high on meth.