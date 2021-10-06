‘I’m going to cut her’ Inmate charged after attempt to slit officer’s throat in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate of the Bedford County Jail is facing new charges after police say he used a sharp metal object to attack an officer during his transfer process.

Joseph Dykes, Jr. is facing various charges after police were called to the jail back in August 2020. The officer was working in the booking center when Dykes was brought in for his transfer to Butler County Jail when he said he needed to use the bathroom.

After a few minutes, Dykes came out and proceeded to walk behind the desk. Police, after reviewing security footage, said he kept his hand holding his right pocket. He was told to get back to where he belongs and proceeded to grab the officer from behind and held a sharp metal object to their neck.

The officer told police that Dykes said “I’m going to cut her” twice before he was restrained by other correction officers.

Dykes is now facing two felony charges of aggravated assault as well as several misdemeanor charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.