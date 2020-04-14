‘Illumination Ovation’ thanks all essential employees working through COVID-19 pandemic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday nights, folks in the community are encouraged to thank those essential employees who continue to work during the pandemic.

It’s called Illumination Ovation. You can clap and cheer thanking the essential workers. You can even jam out to some music driving past Peoples Natural Gas Field.

“You know us. We don’t just go in a little bit. We’re gonna go in head over heels,” Altoona Curve General Manager Derek Martin said.

The team will be blasting patriotic music this week from the stadium.

“Honk. There needs to be some noise,” Martin said.

Game day lights will be shining and messages of support and hope for the essential workers showing on their video board and marquee.

“They show support for us all year, so it’s the least we can do so them and their families so know that we’re thinking of them and we really appreciate them,” Martin said.

Illumination Ovation will be every Tuesday starting at 8 p.m.

No matter how big or small you do it, remember those people who are keeping us safe and healthy, putting the needs of the community before their own.

“It’s easy for us to do it every Tuesday. These men and women do it everyday,” Martin said.

The event is championed by UPMC Altoona, but they’re working to include other communities in our region.

Make sure to send us your videos of the event and what your family is doing to say thank you.