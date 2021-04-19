Police: Illinois man drove to Blair County to have sex with 13-year-old

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Illinois man is in jail after police say he had sex with a 13-year-old girl in Blair County he met on the Internet.

Tabari Brown, 20, of Evergreen Park, Ill., was arrested Saturday morning as he and the 13-year-old girl were leaving the hotel in Antis Township after state police were contacted by the teen’s mother at about 5:30 a.m., according to charges filed in the case.

TABARI BROWN

Brown told troopers he met the girl through Yubo, a live-streaming video chat app, and he drove from Illinois to meet her earlier that morning. Brown also told state police he had sex with the girl twice, something the girl corroborated.

The girl was taken to UPMC Altoona so a sexual assault kit could be completed and Brown was booked on charges of felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $250,000 cash by Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner on Saturday and Brown remains in Blair County Prison. A preliminary hearing is slated for April 27 in Tyrone District Court