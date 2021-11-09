‘I’ll shoot you from a distance’ Johnstown man charged with rape, threats

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after allegedly talking a woman into moving to the city and raping her on multiple occasions and threatening to shoot her.

David McCormick, Jr., 33, was charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and terroristic threats after the woman told police he had raped her three times in January 2021 after moving to Johnstown.

According to the complaint, the woman told police she was picked up by McCormick in Erie and they drove back to Johnstown. On January 12, McCormick allegedly began to kiss and fondle the woman, ignoring her when she told him to stop. She told officers he raped her that night. When asked, she told police she was afraid of him because he often mentioned his knife and gun collection and that if he was going to kill her he said “I’ll shoot you from a distance.”

On Jan. 15, she was lying under a blanket on the bedroom floor when McCormick showed up at her apartment and went upstairs, and allegedly raped her again.

On Jan. 18, the two went to a store for groceries and walked back home. McCormick said he was staying the night and followed the woman upstairs, she told police. She said he started to kiss and fondle her again. She said this was the third time she ignored her telling him “no” and raped her again.

McCormick was arrested and placed in CambriaCounty Prison, unable to post his 10% of $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.