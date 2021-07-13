“I’ll shoot you” Altoona man arrested after chasing woman with kids, rear-ending her while drinking

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly threatening to kill a woman, then chasing her in his vehicle before ramming into the back of her car.

Matthew Neeper, 36, of Altoona, was arrested after police were called by the woman’s underage daughter from the Dollar General on 31st street Monday evening, July 12. After arriving, it was found through the investigation that Neeper and the woman were arguing while he was drinking and he threatened her.

Matthew Neeper

Neeper reportedly said “F’ you, I’ll shoot you” to her before grabbing a BB Gun. After Neeper spat in her face, she fled the area with her two children. Neeper reportedly began to chase her in his Ford Explorer, crossing double yellow lines to pass cars. After trying to brake check the woman, she got away briefly before Neeper found her again and rear-ended her car. He then fled the scene.

Neeper has been charged with multiple counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He’s currently in Blair County Prison, unable to post $40,000 bail.