SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Berlin man is facing charges after allegedly crashing his car, walking into the woods, then threatening to kill state police with a handgun.

Branden Tasker, 26, of Berlin, was arrested March 24 after police were called around 1 a.m. for a car crash on Million Dollar Highway near Mine Road. When arriving, first responders found a man, later identified as Tasker, walking away from the crash and into the woodline. They told troopers that they heard a single gunshot coming from the area.

After finding Tasker, police reported that he came out from the woodline with a .45 handgun and yelled that he had a handgun and he’ll “kill you mother f—-rs if you come up here.”

Tasker then stumbled, dropping the gun, and police were able to handcuff him. Troopers noted he smelled like alcohol and had a white powdery substance in his right nostril. There was also a bullet in the chamber of his gun with six more in the magazine as well as a black backpack with gun and drug paraphernalia, court documents show.

After being taken to UPMC Somerset and refusing a blood draw, Tasker was taken to PSP SOmerset when he got agitated again.

Troopers said he began causing damage to the holding cell while yelling that he was going to “put a bullet in every single one of you f—rs. I hope your family cries. No wonder people kill you guys.”

Tasker is now facing various charges including DUI, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and more. He was placed in Somerset County Prison on $75,000 bail. His Cobalt was ultimately towed from the crash scene on Million Dollar Highway.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.