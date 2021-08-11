‘I’ll kill you:’ Somerset man arrested after threatening three with sword

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges for threatening three people with a sword, causing police to break down the apartment door.

Elias Harr, 42, of Somerset, was arrested Wednesday morning after police were called to an apartment building on E. Patriot Street. Police report they were unable to get into the building when they heard Harr scream “I’ll f***ing kill you.” They kicked the door open and went to the 2nd floor to find another locked door.

Police were able to remove the pins from the door when they found Harr at the top of a set of stairs. Police ordered him to the ground with guns drawn. Harr complied and was taken into custody without incident.

The three victims, who had barricaded themselves in the bedroom, stated that Harr was agitated and became aggressive when asked to leave. They told police Harr had what they believed to be a sword when they barricaded the door shut to keep him away. Police noted that the victims stated that Harr said he’d kill everyone in the building if they left.

Harr is now facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and recklessly engendering another person. He was placed in Somerset County Prison on $100,000 bail.